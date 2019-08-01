Politics

Watch live at 9 a.m.: Recap of Democratic debate in Detroit -- night two

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit will host a special live show Thursday morning recapping the second night of Democratic presidential debates in Detroit.

We'll cover the hightlights, the lowlights and everything in between.

  • Watch the show with host Jason Carr live here at 9 a.m.

Here's who participated in the debate Tuesday night at the Fox Theatre:

  • Jay Inslee
  • Kirsten Gillibrand
  • Tulsi Gabbard
  • Michael Bennet
  • Bill de Blasio
  • Cory Booker
  • Andrew Yang
  • Julián Castro
  • Kamala Harris
  • Joe Biden

