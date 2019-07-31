WATCH LIVE: Recap of Democratic debate in Detroit -- night one

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit will host a special live show Wednesday morning recapping the first night of Democratic presidential debates in Detroit.
We'll cover the hightlights, the lowlights and everything in between.
- Watch the show with host Jason Carr live here at 9 a.m.
Here's who participated in the debate Tuesday night at the Fox Theatre:
- Marianne Williamson
- John Delaney
- John Hickenlooper
- Tim Ryan
- Steve Bullock
- Amy Klobuchar
- Beto O'Rourke
- Pete Buttigieg
- Elizabeth Warren
- Bernie Sanders
Ten more candidates will take part in a debate tonight at the Fox Theatre:
- Jay Inslee
- Kirsten Gillibrand
- Tulsi Gabbard
- Michael Bennet
- Bill de Blasio
- Cory Booker
- Andrew Yang
- Julián Castro
- Kamala Harris
- Joe Biden
We'll be back here live Thursday morning with a recap of Wednesday night's debate.
