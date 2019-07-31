WATCH LIVE: Recap of Democratic debate in Detroit -- night one

The lineup for the Democratic presidential candidates debate July 30, 2019 in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit will host a special live show Wednesday morning recapping the first night of Democratic presidential debates in Detroit.

We'll cover the hightlights, the lowlights and everything in between.

Watch the show with host Jason Carr live here at 9 a.m.

Here's who participated in the debate Tuesday night at the Fox Theatre:

Marianne Williamson

John Delaney

John Hickenlooper

Tim Ryan

Steve Bullock

Amy Klobuchar

Beto O'Rourke

Pete Buttigieg

Elizabeth Warren

Bernie Sanders

Ten more candidates will take part in a debate tonight at the Fox Theatre:

Jay Inslee

Kirsten Gillibrand

Tulsi Gabbard

Michael Bennet

Bill de Blasio

Cory Booker

Andrew Yang

Julián Castro

Kamala Harris

Joe Biden

We'll be back here live Thursday morning with a recap of Wednesday night's debate.

