WATCH LIVE: Recap of Democratic debate in Detroit -- night one

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

The lineup for the Democratic presidential candidates debate July 30, 2019 in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit will host a special live show Wednesday morning recapping the first night of Democratic presidential debates in Detroit.

We'll cover the hightlights, the lowlights and everything in between.

  • Watch the show with host Jason Carr live here at 9 a.m.

Here's who participated in the debate Tuesday night at the Fox Theatre:

  • Marianne Williamson
  • John Delaney
  • John Hickenlooper
  • Tim Ryan
  • Steve Bullock
  • Amy Klobuchar
  • Beto O'Rourke
  • Pete Buttigieg
  • Elizabeth Warren
  • Bernie Sanders

Ten more candidates will take part in a debate tonight at the Fox Theatre:

  • Jay Inslee
  • Kirsten Gillibrand
  • Tulsi Gabbard
  • Michael Bennet
  • Bill de Blasio
  • Cory Booker
  • Andrew Yang
  • Julián Castro
  • Kamala Harris
  • Joe Biden

We'll be back here live Thursday morning with a recap of Wednesday night's debate.

