DETROIT - United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will address the Detroit Economic Club on Monday, June 18.

Pompeo will deliver his "America's Economic Revival" speech in the atrium of Ford Field in Detroit.

The program is scheduled to begin about 12:30 p.m.

