Popular Ginopolis restaurant of Farmington Hills closing after nearly four decades

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - A suburban Detroit restaurant that once counted Elizabeth Taylor and Muhammad Ali among its diners is serving up its final meals.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Ginopolis Restaurant in Farmington Hills will close Aug. 17 after nearly four decades.

Seventy-seven-year-old co-owner Johnny Ginopolis says "it was time to move on" after he and his younger brother operated the restaurant since 1982.

Photographs lining the restaurant's walls commemorate the eatery's many celebrity diners.

