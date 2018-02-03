Port Huron man wanted in connection with missing jewelry arrested in Florida, police say

PORT HURON, Mich. - A Port Huron man who was wanted in connection with missing jewelry was arrested in Florida, according to the Port Huron Police Department.

Police said Rick Bud Currie, 62, wanted in connection with missing jewelry from the now closed Rick Currie Master Goldsmiths at 307 Huron Ave. was arrested near Jasper, Florida.

Watch previous Help Me Hank report above or here.

The Port Huron Police Department Neighborhood Enforcement Team provided information Friday to the U.S. Marshalls Fugitive Task Force Northern Florida Division that led to a traffic stop on I-75 near Jasper, police said.

Currie was taken into custody without incident. Police said a large amount of suspected stolen jewelry was discovered in his vehicle.

Currie is being held in the Hamilton County Jail in Jasper, pending extradition back to Michigan regarding felony warrants for larceny by conversion, $20,000 or more and larceny by conversion, $1,000 or more/less than $20,000 through the Port Huron Police Department, police said.

"This has been an active investigation by members of the Port Huron Police Department with every effort being put towards attempting to locate and return the stolen jewelry to the victims of these crimes as well as attempting to locate/arrest Rick Currie," the Port Huron Police Department said in its release. "While following up on numerous leads and executing numerous search warrants, information was gathered that put Rick Currie in Florida."

Police said investigators will be contacting the victims who filed complaints to positively identify their jewelry once Currie has been extradited back to Michigan and the stolen jewelry has been returned to the Port Huron Police Department and inventoried.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.