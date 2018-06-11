Port Huron Police Department receives AED from grant

PORT HURON, Mich. - An automatic external defibrillator, or AED, was donated to the Port Huron Police Department through a collaboration between the Fraternal Order of Police and the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

The donation was made possible as part of a grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. Chuck Canterbury, FOP national president, said the $250,000 grant would help get 263 AEDs to police departments across the country.

An AED is a device that measures heart rhythm and can treat sudden cardiac arrest by sending a shock to the heart.

It's important for police departments to have this device available because they are often the first to arrive at the scene, especially in rural areas.

"Our thanks goes out to the FOP for creating this partnership that will have a direct positive impact on public safety," Capt. Marcy Kuehn said. "Simply put, having AEDs readily available will save lives."

The FOP helped distributed AEDs to police departments with the highest needs for the lifesaving device.

The Firehouse Subs Foundation was established in 2005 with the mission of providing funding, lifesaving equipment and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations. Through the nonprofit, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has given more than $24 million to hometown heroes in 46 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.

