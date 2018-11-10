Port Huron police investigating potential murder-suicide involving mother and daughter

A 53-year-old woman was found dead inside the home next to her 79-year-old mother.

PORT HURON, Mich. - The Port Huron Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people found inside a home.

On Saturday at around 12:59 p.m., a family friend had been called to the resident's house in the 2800 block of Stone Street.

The family friend arrived and found the resident, a 53-year-old woman, dead inside the home, lying next to her 79-year-old mother, believed to be a Burtchville Township resident.

Police were immediately called to investigate. During an investigation evidence was found that showed a handgun was used in what police believe to be a murder-suicide.

The Port Huron Police Criminal Investigative Division and members of the Major Crimes Unit are still investigating.

