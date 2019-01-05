Port Huron police: Man attacked officers with knife before reportedly stabbing himself

A Port Huron police officer shot a man in self-defense Saturday. The man reportedly attacked officers with a knife after stabbing himself first, police said.

PORT HURON, Mich. - A Port Huron police officer shot a man in self-defense Saturday after he reportedly attacked officers with a knife after stabbing himself first, police said.

Police responded to the McDonald's on Pine Grove Avenue about 7:30 a.m. after receiving calls about a man stabbing himself. That is when officers were attacked by the man with a knife.

Port Huron Police Chief Joe Platzer said one officer was forced to shoot the man in self-defense.

According to reports, police were chasing one person in the area. The incident happened near the Port Huron Blue Water Bridge, where a lot of police were spotted. Police had about four blocks blocked off while investigating the incident.

The man was taken to a hospital. No officers were injured.

The public is being asked to avoid the area of Pine Grove Avenue between the I-94 connector and Hancock Street. Michigan State Police are involved in the investigation.

If you have any information call police at 810-984-2378.