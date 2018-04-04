Port Huron teenager arrested after school threat reported by Patriots' Julian Edelman

PORT HURON, Mich. - A 14-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in connection with a school threat that was reported by New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, police said.

The threat was posted as a comment on an Instagram post made by Edelman. After Edelman reported the incident, police found the boy, who admitted to making the threat, officials said. Police said they also found two rifles, which belong to the boy's grandfather, at the home.

Police said the threat was directed toward Central Middle School in Port Huron.

The 14-year-old is charged with making a false report of a terrorist threat, which is a four-year felony. He is being held in the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center.

