Port Huron Twp. man charged with multiple counts of child sex charges

PORT HURON TWP., Mich. - A Port Huron Township man has been arraigned on multiple child pornography and sexual assault charges stemming from an investigation that started on Feb. 1.

According to authorities, 27-year old Nicholas Michael Belkiewicz is charged with multiple counts of child sex charges. Police said the oldest victim is 11 years old and the youngest victim is just 4 months old.

It was a tough conversation to have, said Jeffrey Laubert when our cameras showed up at his house Tuesday afternoon. Laubert is Belkiewicz's brother-in-law.

Police said he’s charged with multiple counts of sex crimes, including one count of using computers to commit a crime. Laubert tells Local 4 he was the one that found the videos.

"It was on his media cards, so I was looking for a replacement sim card and there it was," Laubert said.

Laubert immediately contacted the police after his discovery.

"It’s children and it affects a lot of families," Laubert said. "I was disgusted. Just overly disgusted."

Police said Belkiewicz was arrested on three counts of child sexually abusive activity, one count of using computers to commit a crime and one count of possession of child sexually abusive material.

He’s also facing five counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 years of age and three counts of criminal sexual conduct, second degree with a person under 13 years of age.

“You think after 28 years of law enforcement, you're not going to see a case that's going to shock you. This is very shocking and quite despicable, quite frankly,” Undersheriff Tom Buckley said.

Belkiewicz is being held on a $1 million bond. He’s due back in court on at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 20.



