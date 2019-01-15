Port Huron women arrested for poisoning recovery house manager with heroin in mac n' cheese

PORT HURON, Mich. - Two Port Huron women were arrested Sunday for poisoning a recovery house manager's macaroni and cheese by placing heroin in it, according to police.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Sunday at a recovery house in the 1200 block of Lapeer Avenue, police said.

A 38-year-old woman lives at the home along with Shanna Marie Kota, 40, and Sarah Elaine Prange, 22, both of Port Huron.

The 38-year-old is the manager of the recovery house and heard rumors that she had been poisoned by Kota and Prange, according to authorities. She said the women poisoned her because they didn't want her to work there anymore.

One of the two women placed what was believed to be heroin in the 38-year-old's macaroni and cheese on Friday, police said. She told police she thought her meal tasted funny and threw it away.

Investigators found evidence that the woman had been poisoned, and Kota and Prange were taken into custody and charged with poisoning, a 15-year felony.

They were arraigned Tuesday and are being held at the St. Clair County Intervention Center in lieu of $100,000 bail.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Jan. 29.

The 38-year-old woman was treated at McLaren Port Huron Hospital, police said.

