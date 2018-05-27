BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Michigan State Police warned residents of a possible child abduction in Bruce Township Sunday.

According to authorities, troopers from the Metro North Post responded to a report of an attempted child abduction Sunday. Witnesses said just after 11 a.m., a group of children was playing by a creek located off Cascade Circle inside Springbrook Trailer Park,

The children told police they saw a beige vehicle pull up to where they were playing with a female driver with a male passenger, both were heavyset, white and had tattoos on their arms.

Police said the children told them the driver had short, curly reddish-brown hair and was wearing sunglasses. According to authorities, the children said the passenger exited the vehicle and began approaching them, at which time the driver yelled "get her." That's when the children fled the area.

The children did not get the license plate number for the vehicle, but said the vehicle was similar to a minivan, but not a minivan, possibly an Envoy or smaller SUV. It has stickers on the rear passenger side and driver's side windows, believed to be Dragon Ball Z stickers or red and orange stickers with a lightning bolt.

The children said they saw the same vehicle driving through the trailer park Saturday on six different occasions.

Anyone with information on this vehicle or its occupants is asked to contact Michigan State Police at 313-237-2450.

