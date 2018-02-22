'Pothole crisis:' Workers in Warren and Macomb County cooperate to maintain roads

WARREN, Mich. - Macomb County road maintenance workers are being joined by Warren's local workers in an effort to fill potholes throughout the city.
"I call this a ‘pothole crises’ because of the number and size of the potholes on all major roads," Warren Mayor Jim Fouts said. "During my 10-plus years as Warren mayor, I have never heard so many complaints about potholes on all major roads in our communities, and I have never seen so many potholes."
More Headlines
- Emergency pothole patching begins Thursday on I-696, I-75, US-24
- Pothole questions: Why are Ohio's roads better than Michigan's roads?
- Pothole questions: Why aren't Michigan's high gas taxes fixing our roads?
- Why Michigan is so prone to potholes - and why repairs seem ineffective
- Pothole questions: Does MDOT need to build better roads, hire better…
Warren's Department of Public Works staff is working 12-hour shifts on city-maintained roads and Macomb County's Department of Roads staff is working on the major roads in the city.
'I understand that this crisis can only be resolved by the cooperative efforts of the county and city," Fouts said. "This is local government units working together to benefit the motoring public."
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.