'Pothole crisis:' Workers in Warren and Macomb County cooperate to maintain roads

WARREN, Mich. - Macomb County road maintenance workers are being joined by Warren's local workers in an effort to fill potholes throughout the city.

"I call this a ‘pothole crises’ because of the number and size of the potholes on all major roads," Warren Mayor Jim Fouts said. "During my 10-plus years as Warren mayor, I have never heard so many complaints about potholes on all major roads in our communities, and I have never seen so many potholes."

Warren's Department of Public Works staff is working 12-hour shifts on city-maintained roads and Macomb County's Department of Roads staff is working on the major roads in the city.

'I understand that this crisis can only be resolved by the cooperative efforts of the county and city," Fouts said. "This is local government units working together to benefit the motoring public."

