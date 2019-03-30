Pounding rain in Metro Detroit becomes more scattered Saturday afternoon

Pounding rain will become more scattered for a period this afternoon, then increase once again by late afternoon and early evening.

DETROIT - If you had dreams of outdoor activities Saturday, you may want to re-evaluate those plans.

You will need an umbrella if you are heading to Sip Savor Stomp at the Royal Oak Farmers Market that runs from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Temperature-wise, it will be very chilly. We will only see highs in the low 40s, and even just in the mid to upper 30s well north and west of Detroit.

Of greater concern to me is that we will get well over an inch of rain, so there could be some minor flooding in low areas, as well as on streets where debris on storm drains prevent the water from efficiently draining away. I hope your sump pump is working.



The next aspect of Saturday’s weather involves colder air moving in as the moisture starts moving out. It appears that by late afternoon or evening, wet snow will mix in with the rain, with a change over entirely to snow possible.

Since temperatures should still be above freezing, I don’t expect any snow impact on the roads, but some of it could stick to the grass, as well as on elevated surfaces such as a glass patio table top.

So plan on rain transitioning to wet snow this evening if you're heading to Grits and Biscuits at The Shelter in Detroit, to Emo Night Brooklyn at Saint Andrew's Hall, or the Pistons game against the Trail Blazers at Little Caesars Arena.

