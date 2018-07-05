President Donald Trump tweets that EPA chief Scott Pruitt has resigned

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday afternoon that he has accepted the resignation of Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt.

Trump said Andrew Wheeler will serve as the acting administrator beginning Monday.

Pruitt has been surrounded by controversies.

I have accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this. The Senate confirmed Deputy at EPA, Andrew Wheeler, will... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018

