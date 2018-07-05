News

President Donald Trump tweets that EPA chief Scott Pruitt has resigned

Andrew Wheeler to assume Pruitt's duties

By Amber Ainsworth
WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday afternoon that he has accepted the resignation of Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt.

Trump said Andrew Wheeler will serve as the acting administrator beginning Monday.

Pruitt has been surrounded by controversies.

