President Trump proposes state-run TV network

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Commander in Chief wants a TV network "to show the World the way we really are, GREAT!"

President Trump tweeted about his proposal Monday, suggesting the United States operate it's own media outlet.

It's no secret the President holds disdain for much of the media, labeling some networks 'fake news.'

This apparently has led the way to the proposal, which has critics drawing similarities to the state-run networks in Russia, China and North Korea.

The President's right hand man, Vice President Mike Pence, made a similar proposal during his time as Indiana's governor.

Pence proposed a state-run news service in early 2015. The plan was quickly scrapped after public and political uproar.

 

