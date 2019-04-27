Program paving the way for Metro Detroiters to rebuild homes

DETROIT - Volunteers with a local organization are rolling up their sleeves to repair homes within Metro Detroit.

It is Rebuilding Day for dozens of volunteers with Rebuilding Together of Southeast Michigan.

A little bit of plywood and a lot of nails can and will go a long way for a home in the Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood.

On Saturday, roughly eight volunteers with Rebuilding Together met in order to make the home like brand-new again.

“It could be very expensive. We just needed a little help,” said Christine Matthews.

Benny and Christine Matthews said they couldn’t afford the costs of repairs. The home has been a part of Christine’s family since 1972.

Her parents bought the home and passed it along to the couple, but the expenses eventually became too much.

“Roofing is expensive. The electrical work is expensive. The front porch is expensive. The siding is expensive,” she said.

The couple said they recently applied for help with Rebuilding Together, and were selected.

“I feel like this is such a blessing. I am overjoyed, overwhelmed, thankful, grateful that there are people that are out here willing to help,” she said.

“We have an application process. Homeowners have to qualify by income. They have to be below a certain income. They have to own their home, be up-to-date on their mortgage and property taxes and have homeowners insurance," said Halie Black, with Rebuilding Together.

The idea behind the initiative is people coming together to help strangers.

“My mother passed away in 2014, and I feel like this sun that is shining is my mother smiling. She’s happy that her house is finally getting fixed,” said Matthews.

If you want more information on the program, go to rebuildingtogethersem.org.

