Prolific Michigan businessman, Amway co-founder Rich DeVos dies at 92

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Prolific Michigan businessman Richard DeVos has died at the age of 92.

DeVos, the co-founder of Amway and owner of the Orlando Magic, was one of the state's biggest philanthropists.

"The DeVos legacy in Grand Rapids is one of concern and compassion for the people who live in this city, as well as a love of the community that has generated an enormous spillover in economic growth and development," former Grand Rapids Mayor George Heartwell said.

DeVos, a Grand Rapids native, served in World War II and in the United States Army.

DeVos has owned the Orlando Magic since 1991. In 2012, Forbes listed him as the 60th-wealthiest person in the United States.

DeVos' wife of some 65 years, Helen DeVos, died in October 2017. They had four children, 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

It is with great sadness that we announce, Orlando Magic Senior Chairman Richard M. DeVos passed away today at the age of 92.#LoveYaRich pic.twitter.com/1ZbEUlXwlA — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) September 6, 2018

