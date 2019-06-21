Prosecutor charges Warren shooting suspects in robbery

On Friday afternoon, Macomb County Prosecutor Eric J. Smith authorized charges against three men who tried to ambush and rob a man early Wednesday morning in Warren.

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - On Friday afternoon, Macomb County Prosecutor Eric J. Smith authorized charges against three men who tried to ambush and rob a man early Wednesday morning in Warren.

The victim told police that while he was getting ready for work around 5:45 a.m. on Prospect Avenue, he walked to the corner for a pack of cigarettes, and was ambushed and nearly shot and killed by the suspects.

A car with four people in it approached him and one of the occupants asked for a light. The victim said he saw multiple guns and heard an occupant say, “Just go ahead and shoot him."

The victim ran home, yelling to his stepmother that he was being robbed. The victim’s stepmother, who has a Concealed Pistol License, saw armed men with guns, with at least one chasing her son on her property, and fired one shot. No charges were requested or authorized against the victim’s stepmother.

The men in the car drove away, but not before firing more shots. Witnesses said they heard bullets flying through trees overhead. Warren police gave chase and the vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant. Two of the men crawled out of the vehicle’s window and all three men fled the crash scene.

Two of the fleeing men were arrested near the scene. A third man turned himself in and was arrested later.

The charges Smith authorized on one of the shooters and on the driver include assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to rob while armed and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. They are all life felonies.

Smith authorized life felony charges on the passenger, including charges of assault with intent to rob while armed and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Felony weapons charges were authorized on all three men, as was a charge of resisting and obstructing police, which is a two-year felony.

“This type of violence and disregard for human life will not be tolerated in Macomb County,” said Smith. “These men will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law for their heinous actions.”

The suspects were arraigned at 2 p.m. Friday, before 37th District Court Judge Michael C. Chupa.

Smith’s office requested, and Chupa granted, a $1 million cash surety bond, with no 10%, for all three defendants, because of the serious nature of the crime.

Chupa also required a GPS tether for any defendant posting bond and a mental health exam for one of the defendants.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.