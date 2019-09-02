Prowler flees when New Baltimore homeowner catches him looking through window, police say

DETROIT - Surveillance cameras captured video of a prowler running away from a New Baltimore home after the homeowner saw him looking through the window, police said.

The incident happened around 4:20 a.m. Monday in the area of Washington and Will-Lee streets, officials said.

The man was using a flashlight to look into the home and nearby vehicles, according to authorities.

When the homeowner was alerted by a motion alarm, they spotted the prowler looking into the window, police said.

You can see the surveillance video below.

The prowler took off running, surveillance video shows.

He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and gloves.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police at 586-725-2181.

