Quitting smoking? Free nicotine patches, gum, lozenges offered to Michigan residents

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is expanding its telephone coaching and nicotine replacement therapy program to all Michigan residents through May 31.

The Michigan Tobacco Quitline will offer to residents a free, two-week supply of nicotine gum, patches or lozenges for all new enrollees who want to quit smoking or chewing tobacco. Users who would like to quit may call the 24-hour Quitline phone number at 800-784-8669. Callers seeking nicotine replacement therapy must be over 18 and meet basic health requirements.

A coach who will assist residents with establishing a quit date, choosing a nicotine replacement product that is right for them and making an individualized quit plan. The coach will provide support with up to four telephone coaching sessions scheduled around the caller's quit date.

The Michigan Tobacco Quitline is an evidence-based service providing free telephone coaching for the uninsured, pregnant women, residents enrolled in Medicaid and Medicare, veterans, cancer patients and Native Americans. For more information about the Quitline, call 800-784-8669 or visit Michigan.gov/tobacco.

