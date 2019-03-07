R. Kelly accused of sex with 13-year-old in Detroit: What we know

DETROIT - Singer R. Kelly is now accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl at a Detroit hotel in 2001.

A woman said the singer sexually assaulted her at the hotel when she was just 13 back in 2001.

She said the sexually abusive relationship lasted for years.

She said there were other instances at his Atlanta home.

She said he gave her herpes when she was 17.

The woman and her attorney made statements to Chicago investigators, who then called Detroit police.

"We recognize this is involving a celebrity -- that makes no difference to us. We understand the heightened publicity on this case -- makes no difference. We will still conduct our investigation as necessary, but we need to talk to the victim because right now we just got the information from the Chicago Police Department," said Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

Craig said the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has been notified of the case.

The R&B singer was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse last month in connection with other alleged situations. Kelly repeatedly denied allegations against him during an interview this week that, at times, got heated.

It's not the first time the singer has been in the spotlight for alleged sexual abuse.

Jurors acquitted Kelly in 2008 of child pornography charges stemming from a video prosecutors alleged showed Kelly having sex with a girl as young as 13.

R. Kelly's 'girlfriends' come to his defense

Two women whose families say they are being controlled by singer R. Kelly have spoken out in his defense in an interview with CBS. One of those women, Azriel Clary, says Kelly did not know she was underage when they met.

"...He thought I was 18," Clary, 21, told Gayle King in a teaser for an interview that will be aired in more detail Thursday morning on CBS.

In the portion of the interview that aired Wednesday morning, Kelly said Joycelyn Savage, 23, and Clary are his "girlfriends."

Attorneys for both women's families say Kelly is controlling their daughters.

"Both our parents are out here trying to get money and scam ... they're just very upset," Savage told King.

Read more here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.