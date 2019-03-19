Rare lynx captured in Sanilac County, brought to Howell Nature Center

HOWELL, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources captured a live lynx near where a sighting was recently confirmed.

The Howell Nature Center welcomes 4,000 orphaned or injured wildlife per year, but their most recent guest is a beautiful Canada lynx.

The Howell Nature Center said Monday they are housing the lynx, which was trapped in Harbor Beach on Sunday.

"This is not far from where a lynx was recently confirmed on video in February. The Canada Lynx is classified as a threatened species in Michigan with only rare sightings occurring in the last 40 years, primarily in the Upper Peninsula.

According to a DNR representative, this is the first live lynx captured in the state.

At this time, we are allowing him (or her) to settle after a stressful few days. Though caught in a leg-hold trap, no limp has been observed as yet.

A full physical examination under anesthesia will be performed soon. It is not yet clear if the lynx is a released/escaped illegal pet or is in fact, truly wild. After physical and behavioral assessments are performed, a determination will be made if it can be released back to the wild.

According to the DNR, this would likely take place in the Upper Peninsula as Michigan’s Thumb area is poor habitat for an animal who prefers a large territory of dense conifer or boreal forests."

Lynx captured by DNR. (Photo: Howell Nature Center staff)

