Remains of deported Michigan resident who died in Iraq to arrive in Detroit

DETROIT - The remains of a longtime Michigan resident who died after being deported to Iraq, a place he had never been, are expected to arrive in Detroit on Friday.

Rep. Andy Levin, D-Mich. said the remains of 41-year-old Jimmy Aldaoud were in transit Thursday. Aldaoud had diabetes, schizophrenia and other mental health issues, according to Levin. Aldaoud was deported in June and found dead earlier this month.

“Jimmy’s death was an avoidable, unnecessary and predictable tragedy,” Levin said. “My only hope is that Jimmy’s family feels some sense of relief now that his body can be buried in his home country, next to his mother. Unfortunately, I believe we can expect to learn of more stories like Jimmy’s if deportations of vulnerable Iraqi nationals continue. For Jimmy, and for those facing life-threatening circumstances in Iraq, and for those who may soon, I will do all that is in my power to stop another death from happening.”

Aldaoud was born in Greece and came to the United States when he was an infant. He was found dead in Baghdad on Tuesday, Edward Bajoka, an immigration attorney in Michigan and a family friend of Aldaoud's, told NBC News.

Aldaoud's parents were Iraqi refugees who fled to Greece, where Aldaoud was born. The family came to the United States about 40 years ago, according to NBC News.

Aldaoud had a long criminal record and was given "a full complement of medicine to ensure continuity of care" upon deportation, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials told NBC News.

The remains of #JimmyAldaoud are currently in transit to the United States and are expected to arrive in Detroit tomorrow.



I hope this will bring Jimmy's family some relief as they continue to grieve his loss.



Read the full press release here: https://t.co/CPLpulnJay — Rep. Andy Levin (@RepAndyLevin) August 29, 2019

“Jimmy was a sweet person with a good heart,” said the three sisters of Aldaoud. “He loved our mom, and we are comforted knowing that he will be laid to rest next to her. We hope Jimmy’s story opens people’s eyes and hearts to understanding that we should not be deporting people to their death overseas.”

A private funeral will take place next week.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.