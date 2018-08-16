Report: Argument over Aretha Franklin, Halle Berry ends in shooting in Virginia

An argument over whether or not Halle Berry played Aretha Franklin in a movie ended in a shooting Thursday morning in Virginia.

WTKR reports the shooting took place around 10:45 a.m. in Suffolk, Virginia.

A witness told WTKR that she heard the two people arguing over whether or not Halle Berry once played Aretha Franklin in a movie.

Police said the argument turned physical and one subject pulled out a firearm and shot the other man.

The gunshot victim is at the hospital and is listed in serious condition.

For the record, Aretha Franklin said in an interview back in 2011 that she would want Halle Berry to play her in a biopic.

