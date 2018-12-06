Report: Fiat Chrysler plans to open new assembly plant in Detroit to build SUVs

DETROIT - Fiat Chrysler is planning to open a new assembly plant in Detroit, according to reports.

CNBC reports the automaker is planning to open a new assembly factor in Detroit to build sport utility vehicles.

The news comes just a week after General Motors announced it would be idling plants in Detroit and Warren, laying off a total of 14,700 workers in North America.

Sales of SUVs and pickups have been one of Fiat Chrysler’s biggest areas of growth and kept it ahead of its U.S. rivals. Overall sales jumped 17 percent in November over the same month last year — fueled largely by its popular Jeep SUVs and Ram Trucks.

Story is developing.

