1940: Actor John Mahoney, best known for playing Martin Crane on the sitcom "Frasier," is born in Blackpool, Lancashire, England.

John Mahoney, who played Martin Crane on the hit TV show "Frasier," has passed away.

Mahoney passed away the age of 77, according to TMZ.

Mahoney played the father of Frasier and Niles Crane on the show, which ran for 11 seasons before ending in 2004.

Mahoney was also a theater actor, winning a Tony Award in 1986.

The cause of his death is not known.

