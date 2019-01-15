Report: Moped rider killed in crash involving salt truck at Michigan State University

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Tuesday morning at Michigan State University.
The crash involved a moped rider and a salt truck, according to WILX. The moped rider was a Michigan State University student and was killed in the crash.
University police closed Shaw Lane from Red Cedar Road to Birch Road before 8 a.m. and reopened the road before 11 a.m.
The identity of the moped rider has not be released. Police are investigating.
