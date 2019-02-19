Reports: 'Empire' producers cut actor Jussie Smollett amid concerns he staged Chicago attack

CHICAGO - Multiple reports claim producers of the Fox show "Empire" have cut actor Jussie Smollett out of future episodes amid growing concerns that he staged an attack on the streets of Chicago.

Police said they want to talk to Smollett, but so far, he's refused.

Chicago police said Smollett is no longer considered a victim in the case, but he's also not a suspect. He's wanted for more questioning.

"If he doesn't submit to reinterviewing by the police then there are going to be legit questions asked about the veracity of his allegations," retired FBI agent Bobby Chacon said.

His allegations of a hate crime are under scrutiny after police sources said the men Smollett identified in a grainy surveillance video of his attackers rebuked the actor's story and were released from custody over the holiday weekend.

"Innocence prevailed," attorney Glorida Schmidt said. "My guys are walking home. They're not charged. They are not suspects in this case."

Brothers Ola Osundairo and Abel Osundairo told detectives they were hired to stage the attack, according to police sources. The incident included racist and homophobic slurs by Smollett, police said.

Chicago police told NBC News that detectives are investigating a tip that the three men were seen together in an elevator of Smollett's apartment building on the night of the alleged attack.

Smollett has publicly denied that he lied about being attacked.

Investigators are now examining all communication between Smollett and the brothers, one of whom was his personal trainer and appeared as an extra on "Empire."

