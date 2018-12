BRIGHTON, MI - Retired U.S. District Judge Barbara Hackett died at her home in Brighton early Sunday morning, according to the public information officer for the U.S. District Court for Eastern Michigan.

She was appointed by President Ronald Reagan to serve on the bench in Detroit as a district court judge from 1986 to 1997 and continued to serve as senior judge from 1997 to 2000.

Judge Hackett was 90 years old.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.