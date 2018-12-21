Retired Sterling Heights police sergeant struck, killed by vehicle in Detroit

DETROIT - A retired Sterling Heights police sergeant was killed when he was struck by a vehicle Friday morning in Detroit.

Daryl Brown, 50, was crossing the road at Jefferson Avenue and Beaubien Street when he was struck by a vehicle, police said. The driver did not stop. However, police were able to find and arrest the driver a short time later.

"Our Sterling Heights Police family is devastated at the loss of retired Sterling Heights Police Sergeant Daryl Brown. Sergeant Brown dedicated 26 years of his life to this city working as a road officer, narcotics officer and many years as a sergeant in our traffic safety bureau,” said Sterling Heights Police Chief Dale Dwojakowski. “Daryl will always be remembered for his big smile and his caring spirit. As great of a police officer Daryl was, he was an even better father and friend. Sergeant Brown spent the majority of his life protecting the residents of Sterling Heights. We ask that everyone please keep his wife, two young children and all of his family in your thoughts and prayers."

Mayor Michael C. Taylor said he and members of City Council were devastated to learn of the loss of Sergeant Brown this morning.

"Our sincerest condolences go out to Sergeant Brown’s family during this difficult time,” Taylor said. “It is truly devastating to the entire City of Sterling Heights family to lose someone who was so special in such a senseless way. Sergeant Brown will be remembered in Sterling Heights for his years of dedicated service to our Police force."

Daryl Brown

