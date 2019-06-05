Reward offered for info leading to arrest of woman accused of defrauding elderly person

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - A woman accused of defrauding an elderly person may be in the St. Clair Shores area.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of Ellissa Pederson.

Pederson is wanted by police for allegedly exploiting an elderly person, credit card fraud, and criminal use of personal identification information of a person 60 years old or older.

Pederson was hired to help the victim with housework in the fall of 2018. She stole and pawned the victim's jewelry and opened fraudulent credit cards using the victim's information. The bills ran up to thousands of dollars, according to police.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.