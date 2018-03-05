Richard Spencer to speak at Michigan State University today

EAST LANSING, Mich. - The day has come — controversial speaker and white nationalist Richard Spencer is set to speak Monday evening on the campus of Michigan State University.

Spencer will speak at the Pavilion for Agriculture and Livestock Education from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The university originally stated Spencer could not speak on campus — stating public safety concerns as the main reason — but that changed when MSU realized it would lose a lawsuit with Spencer.

Spencer, who is the president of the white nationalist organization The National Policy Institute, popularized the term "alt-right" and believes in views such as anti-immigration, white nationalism and anti-Semitism.

Even though his speech is taking place during MSU's spring break, three separate demonstrations are planned Monday to protest his visit. One rally goes from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and organizers say it will be a "peaceful alternative event to the hateful rhetoric that will be spewed from white nationalists."

A second rally is planned for 3:30 p.m. while a march is scheduled for noon.

