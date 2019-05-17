Right to Life of Michigan center in Wayne County vandalized

The Right to Life of Michigan Wayne County Educational Resource Center was vandalized overnight, the pro-life organization said.

The conservative group filed a police report this morning.

The organization is reviewing surveillance video. In recent weeks the group has received news coverage on its proposed dismemberment ban and planned petition drive.

"Right to Life of Michigan has a policy of non-violence, and that is how the abortion debate should be handled on both sides," the organization said in Facebook post.

The words, "hand off" were written in front of the building by the vandals.

Anti-abortion legislation has been introduced around the country. Just this week, Alabama's governor signed into law a controversial abortion bill that could punish doctors who perform abortions with life in prison.

On Friday, Missouri lawmakers passed a bill to ban abortion after eight weeks. The debate on women's reproductive rights around the country is heating up.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she would veto any anti-abortion legislation that comes her way.

