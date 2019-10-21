Rochester Road closed Monday night for I-75 work

DETROIT - Southbound Rochester Road under I-75 will be closed for ongoing bridge work from 7 to 11:59 p.m. Monday.

During the closure, southbound traffic can use westbound Big Beaver to southbound Livernois, then east on Maple Road back to southbound Rochester Road.

Beginning at 9 p.m. and ending by 11:59 p.m. Monday, northbound Rochester Road will be closed under I-75.

For this closure, drivers should use westbound Maple Road to northbound Livernois, then eastbound Big Beaver Road back to northbound Rochester.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said I-75 traffic will not be impacted by this work.



