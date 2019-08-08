Ronan Hall at Central Michigan University evacuated after bomb threat

A hall at Central Michigan University was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a bomb threat.

The @cmupd received information about a bomb threat regarding Ronan Hall. Those in Ronan should evacuate, report to the UC and notify their supervisors. Everyone should stay out of the area. Officers are on scene and investigating; more details will be released when available. — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) August 8, 2019

The hall was named for Bertha M. Ronan, who was a professor in the Department of Physical Education from 1903-1923, and Dean of Women from 1923 until her retirement in 1942.

Ronan Hall is home to many student support services, including Academic Advising and Assistance, Career Services, English Language Institute, Enrollment and Student Services, International Affairs, Residence Life, Student Affairs, and Study Abroad.

