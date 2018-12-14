Roseville police: 4-year-old boy suffers fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Roseville police said a 4-year-old boy suffered a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound Friday morning at a home on Dort Street.

Officers were called to the home about 8:40 a.m. on the report of a child shot. They found the 4-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are working to figure out how this happened, why the child had the gun and where it is from.

One male was led away from the home in handcuffs.

No other information is available at this time.

Dort Elementary School is in the area, but school officials said the school is not involved.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates to this developing story.

A 4-year-old child suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a home Dec. 14, 2018 on Dort Street in Roseville. (WDIV)

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.