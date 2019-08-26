Roseville police investigating after child injures another at middle school orientation

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Police are investigating a student-on-student attack that could result in criminal charges.

The attack happened at Roseville Middle School Thursday, on school grounds, one week before the start of school in that community. During an orientation event, a so-called student leader allegedly slapped an underclassman.

Roseville police said they are investigating the incident and intend to send it to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, which could result in charges.

Stella said her 11-year-old son was in a classroom with other incoming middle school students with only the supervision of 8th grade team leaders. Her son said he was attacked.

The 14-year-old accused in the attack allegedly offered bubble gum in exchange for silence.

Stella said she realized her son was injured and took him to the hospital. He was diagnosed with a ruptured eardrum.

"I'm told my son may never hear out of that ear again," Stella said.

Her son, despite the assault, is anxious for the start of school next week. He is afraid though. Because it's a juvenile case, and information is hard to come by, his mother doesn't know of the student who attacked her son has been expelled or is in a position to injure her child further.

