Roseville police say 2 men in critical condition after shooting inside home

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Police responding to reports of a shooting inside a home discovered two men with gunshot wounds.

Roseville officers were dispatched to the 19000 block of 14 Mile Road at 6:45 p.m. Thursday. Police said both men, a 64-year-old man and a 44-year-old man, lived inside the house and are family members.

There was a third family member, 64, in the house but she was not injured. Both men were transported to a hospital and are in critical condition.

Police do not believe an unknown individual was involved in the shooting. Police are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

