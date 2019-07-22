Safe stolen from Andiamo Italian restaurant in Bloomfield Hills

The photo of the suspect vehicle was captured on a security camera.

BLOOMFIELD Hills, Mich. - On Monday morning officers were dispatched to the Andiamo Italian restaurant at 6676 Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Hills over a report of a burglary alarm.

When officers arrived around 3:15 a.m. they discovered a door to the building had been broken into and the door to the manager's officer was partly open.

An investigation uncovered markings on the floor where a safe had been sitting. The general manager for the restaurant was called to the scene. The manager confirmed a small safe was missing from the office.

It is unknown how much money was inside the safe at the time of the burglary. The case is currently under investigation and investigators are reviewing video footage from surrounding security cameras.

The photo of the suspect vehicle was captured on a security camera. The suspect vehicle appears to be a silver or gray Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.