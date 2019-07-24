Sandbagging operation underway in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Residents in Harrison Township are dealing with high water levels that are threatening their homes.

Border Patrol agents stepped in to help provide sandbags to residents.

"It's wonderful. It's nice that someone is willing to come out and help us," Harrison Township resident Susan Lewis said.

"We've been calling for help since May sometime when water levels increased drastically," homeowners association President Patti Nass said.

Water levels appear to continue to rise closer to the homes around Lake St. Clair and the Clinton River. Both are at record levels. Many residents feel as though they're in a never-ending battle to protect their homes.

Border Patrol agents came in on their own time to help out. The bags, sand and zip ties came from the township. It only took the agents two hours to fill the more than 2,000 bags.

"What we just did was more than we could do in a week. Bags that they supplied us," Harrison Township resident Wayne Lewis said.

Watch the video above for the full report from Local 4 News at 5.

