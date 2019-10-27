Saturday night storms cause power outages, leave Southbound Lodge at Davison closed

DETROIT - The Southbound Lodge at the Davison Freeway is closed due to flooding from Saturday night's heavy rainfall. Traffic is exiting on the eastbound exit of the Davison Freeway as a result.

Several traffic-related spinouts have been reported in addition to orange traffic barrels blowing across the Lodge Freeway on Sunday.

Power outages

About 25,000 storm related outages have been reported across metro Detroit. Most of the outages happened around 4 a.m. Sunday.

DTE crews are working to restore power to customers. The company says most customers should

have their power restored by 8 p.m. Sunday.

