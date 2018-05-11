Search for cold case bodies hits day 5 in Macomb Township

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Crews will be digging again Friday as the search for the remains of girls connected to convicted killer Arthur Ream continues in Macomb Township.

This is the 5th day of the dig. Nothing has been found.

However, over the course of a week officials have been able to narrow down their search to three acres near 23 Mile Road and North Avenue. Several agencies are joined in the search for the remains of four to six girls who went missing decades ago.

The search is in the same area where the remains of Cindy Zarzycki were found after her killer led investigators to the spot in 2008. Ream killed Zarzycki when she was 13 years old in 1986.

MORE: Here's everything we know about Macomb Township cold case dig

Arthur Nelson Ream

RELATED: Arthur Ream bragged to inmates about killing 4-6 girls, failed polygraph

These are the cold cases that may be connected to Ream:

The case of 12-year-old Kimberly King, from Warren, who disappeared in 1979

The disappearance of Kellie Brownlee, from Novi, when she was 17 in 1982

The case of Kim Larrow, who disappeared from Canton Township in 1981, when she was 15

The case of Nadine O'Dell, from Inkster, when she was 16 in 1974

The disappearance of Cynthia Coon, from Washtenaw County, when she was 13 in 1970

Police sources told Local 4 they are positive Ream is responsible for other crimes, but they aren't certain he's responsible for the disappearances of these girls.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.