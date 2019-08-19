Search for homicide victims in Macomb Township might be connected to convicted killer Arthur Ream

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are digging in Macomb Township as part of a search for victims in unsolved homicide cases, and the dig might be connected to convicted killer Arthur Ream, according to authorities.

Warren police Commissioner William Dwyer said investigators began their second excavation early Monday morning, this time on the north side of the Clinton River, just south of 23 Mile Road.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said multiple investigations have led police to the location.

The dig is being executed in connection with a large search for human remains on May 7, 2018, in the area of 23 Mile Road and North Avenue, police said. That location is where homicide victim Cindy Zarzycki's body was found.

Zarzycki disappeared April 20, 1986, when he was 13 years old. Ream was convicted of murdering her in 2008, leading investigators to her gravesite, according to authorities.

Police have been working to solve several cold cases involving missing juvenile women. Police said they believe the homicides were committed by the same person.

Dwyer named Ream as the prime suspect in the case. He is still in custody in connection with Zarzycki's murder.

Investigators are working with authorities from Warren, Canton Township, Macomb County, Michigan State Police and the FBI.

Police said the primary goal of the search is to figure out what happened to the girls and who is responsible.

