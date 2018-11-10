Seattle airport to allow some visitors beyond security checkpoints

SEATTLE - A Seattle airport is testing out a program that will allow visitors without a boarding pass to go past security.

Sea-Tac Airport launched the program Thursday. It allows visitors to sign up for a Sea Visitor Pass online. The program will run through Dec. 14. Officials will decide then if they want to continue the program or not.

“It’s been 17 years since anyone without a ticket has been able to enjoy areas of the airport beyond security. And yet, some of the airport’s best features are there. Great restaurants, local musicians performing in the concourses and some of the best views of the planes coming and going against the backdrop of Mt. Rainier and the Olympics,” said Port of Seattle Commissioner Ryan Calkins.

Visitors are required to apply online before 1:30 p.m. the day before they want to visit. They must be approved by the Transportation and Security Administration and will be notified of their status by midnight the day before they enter. Visitors will be able to sign up Mon-Fri from 7:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

It will also be limited to 50 visitors per day. Visitors will be required to go through security checkpoints.

“Airport staff continues to work to enhance the customer experience, not only for airport fans, but also for families to connect. For now, this is a pilot program, but we’re excited to see if this is something the public is interested in," Calkins said.

Learn more: portseattle.org

