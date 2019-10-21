Secretary of State office on Mack Avenue in Detroit closed this week

DETROIT - The Secretary of State office on Mack Avenue in Detroit will close for five days starting Monday, Oct. 21.

The office will undergo remodeling. Customers are encouraged to complete their transactions online at ExpressSOS.com or at an alternate branch office.

The office at 14634 Mack Avenue will be closed beginning Monday, Oct. 21, and will resume service at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28.

Customers and staff will benefit from renovations that include new carpet, new ceiling tile and a newly painted lobby.

They also can renew their driver's license and the registration for their vehicle, motorcycle, snowmobile or boat, print their receipt and drive legally until they get their card or sticker in the mail.

Additionally, customers may order a duplicate registration or title, change their address and register to be an organ donor at the website.



Residents who need Secretary of State services during the remodel may visit the next closest offices:

18809 E. 9 Mile Road, Eastpointe

9001 Joseph Campau St., Hamtramck

St., 3046 W. Grand Boulevard, Detroit

2835 Bagley, Detroit

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.