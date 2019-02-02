Security video helps police catch man accused of robbing Detroit McDonald's at knifepoint

Detroit Police said security footage from a Poject Green Light location helped them identify Leonard Matthew, who allegedly robbed the business at knifepoint. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Surveillance video from a Detroit McDonald's helped police track down a man who allegedly robbed the business Jan. 25 at knifepoint.

Watch the security footage below.

Leonard Matthew, of Detroit, was charged with armed robbery.

Police said Matthew, 27, was caught on camera robbing the Project Green Light business in the 13600 block of Grand River Avenue about 8:25 p.m. An analyst was monitoring the restaurant's cameras when Matthew allegedly demanded money from a cashier while armed with a knife.

The cashier told police Matthew went to the back of the restaurant before approaching the counter, placing a bag on the counter and telling her to give him money as he brandished a knife. The cashier complied and Matthew fled.

Police said they were able to use footage from the incident to identify Matthew. His photo and information about him were distributed to officers in the area, who were able to locate him on the city's west side.

Matthew was arraigned Sunday. He received a 50,000 cash bond.

The video below was used to idenify and locate Matthew.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.