Semi truck destroys house on 26 Mile Road in Macomb Township

A semi truck crashed through a house on 26 Mile Road in Macomb Township on April 24, 2019. (WDIV)

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A semi truck blew a tire and crashed into a house along 26 Mile Road in Macomb Township, police said.

The house is on the south side of westbound 26 Mile Road, just east of North Avenue.

Officials said the semi truck was heading west around 4 p.m. Wednesday when it blew a tire, entered the eastbound lane and hit a silver F-250 pickup truck.

The semi truck crashed through the home, destroying it, and came to rest in the Meade Cemetery, according to officials.

The driver of the semi truck has minor injuries, police said. Nobody was inside the house at the time of the crash, according to authorities.

Mutiple headstones at the nearby Meade Cemetery were damaged, officials said. Tom Woodruff, of Woodruff's Downriver Stone Design, said he will replace the headstones for free if loved ones contact him at 734-282-6030.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office tweeted that 26 Mile Road is closed between North Avenue and Werderman Road due to a multiple-vehicle crash. It's unclear how long the road will be closed, officials said.

Police said drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the crash.

You can see aerial video in the Facebook stream below.

Watch a report from Local 4 News at 6 below:

Pictures from a Local 4 viewer show the Ajax truck went straight through the home. You can see more pictures below.

A semi truck crashed into a house on 26 Mile Road in Macomb Township on April 24, 2019. (WDIV)

A house along 26 Mile Road in Macomb Township was destroyed by a semi truck on April 24, 2019. (WDIV)

The remains of a house struck by a semi truck along 26 Mile Road on April 24, 2019. (WDIV)

A semi truck destroyed at house on 26 Mile Road on April 24, 2019. (WDIV)

An aerial view of a house on 26 Mile Road destroyed by a semi truck on April 24, 2019. (WDIV)

This home on 26 Mile Road in Macomb Township was destroyed by a semi truck on April 24, 2019. (WDIV)

A house on 26 Mile Road was completely destroyed by a semi truck on April 24, 2019. (WDIV)

A house destroyed by a semi truck on 26 Mile Road in Macomb Township. (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.