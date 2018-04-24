Semi trucks line up under I-696 overpass after man threatens to jump

DETROIT - All eastbound and westbound lanes of I-696 are back open at Woodward following a police situation.

The closures began shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday and lasted several hours.

Michigan State Police said a suicidal man was threatening to jump. A photo shows several semi trucks lined up under the overpass to prevent the man from injuring himself.

"This photo does show the work troopers and local officers do to serve the public. But also in that photo is a man struggling with the decision to take his own life. Please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255," MSP tweeted.

This photo does show the work troopers and local officers do to serve the public. But also in that photo is a man struggling with the decision to take his own life. Please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. pic.twitter.com/RBAlCIXT1o — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) April 24, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.