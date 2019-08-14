News

Several Philadelphia police officers shot in 'active and ongoing' shooting situation

Parts of Temple University under lockdown

By Kayla Clarke

Officers respond to shooting situation in Philadelphia Aug. 14, 2019. (NBC)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Philadelphia police are dealing with an active and ongoing shooting situation during which several officers have been shot.

Police said the shooting is ongoing in the 3700 block of 15th Street. There is a large police presence, according to sergeant Eric Gripp.

At least one suspect is in custody, according to NBC affiliate WCAU. Officers continue to search for a possible second gunman.

Gripp said that six officers were shot in the incident and another officer is being treated for other injuries.

Temple University's Health Sciences Center Campus is under lockdown after the reports of shots fired came in Wednesday before 5 p.m.

Shots were reported at 1500 block of Erie Avenue at the Health Sciences Center Campus. People on campus are urged to seek shelter, stay silent, still and secure doors.

Officers respond to shooting situation in Philadelphia Aug. 14, 2019. (NBC)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.