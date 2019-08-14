Several Philadelphia police officers shot in 'active and ongoing' shooting situation

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Philadelphia police are dealing with an active and ongoing shooting situation during which several officers have been shot.

Police said the shooting is ongoing in the 3700 block of 15th Street. There is a large police presence, according to sergeant Eric Gripp.

Shooting situation ACTIVE and ONGOING on 3700 15th St. Avoid Area. Several PPD Officers have been injured. Updates will be provided as received — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 14, 2019

At least one suspect is in custody, according to NBC affiliate WCAU. Officers continue to search for a possible second gunman.

Gripp said that six officers were shot in the incident and another officer is being treated for other injuries.

Temple University's Health Sciences Center Campus is under lockdown after the reports of shots fired came in Wednesday before 5 p.m.

Lockdown remains in effect on Health Sciences Center campus. This is an active scene. Will keep sending regular updates. — Temple University (@TempleUniv) August 14, 2019

Shots were reported at 1500 block of Erie Avenue at the Health Sciences Center Campus. People on campus are urged to seek shelter, stay silent, still and secure doors.

Suspect is still firing. STAY OUT OF THE AREA — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 14, 2019

Officers respond to shooting situation in Philadelphia Aug. 14, 2019. (NBC)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.